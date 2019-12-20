8-year-old rakes in $26M on YouTube

Breaking News
Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home
(CNN Newsource) — Forbes magazine says the highest earning YouTuber raked in $26 million this year — and he’s only 8 years old.

Ryan Kaji has amassed almost 23 million subscribers on the “Ryan’s World” channel.

You read that right.

He started unboxing toys on camera when he was just 3 years old.

Kaji has expanded his content since then to include experiments and educational topics turning it into a media empire.

Kaji has contracts with both Nickelodeon and Hulu. Variety says his production company employs 28 people.

The next biggest earner on YouTube trails him by $6 million.

Kaji also topped the list of YouTube earners last year.

