Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

8-year-old Kentucky boy with terminal cancer named police chief for a day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (CNN/WDRB) — An 8-year-old boy in Kentucky is battling a rare, terminal cancer, and his city of Jeffersontown surprised him — naming him police chief for the day.

And it wasn’t all pretend.

They say live in the moment. Each day at its best. But when you’re 8-year-old Kyler Buckner, and the doctors say your days are few, these minutes and moments just matter more.

“His face started to droop,” said his mother, Kristen Mackin. “I told them I thought he had a stroke … It was much more serious than we thought.”

A tumor spidered over Kyler Buckner’s brain stem. It is a rare pediatric cancer. No cure, no effective treatment. The kind no child survives.

So, Jeffersontown decided to pay tribute to Kyler by naming him as the city’s police chief for one day, from a swearing-in ceremony to active patrol.

“It’s so hard to have a kid that’s running around and playing and just enjoying life and being so silly,” said Mackin. “And then next day he can’t walk. He can’t feed himself. He can’t go the bathroom. And it’s just like you just don’t know. You just don’t know that this is possible until you walk in those shoes. And then you’re just heartbroken that it has to happen to anybody and you’re devastated that your child is one of those.”

From k-9’s to firearms and true detective work with his assistant chief — brother Jakob — at his side, Jeffersontown police did everything they could to make this moment one of his best.

And it wasn’t just training for the new recruit, either. Day one had a very real police run. On Kyler’s way to the station, a crash with injuries involving an infant.

“He kind of looked up and me and said, ‘is this real?'” said Officer Brandon Gwynn. “I said, ‘Kyler, this is what it’s like to be a hero … You don’t get picked or chosen to do certain things, you just got to act.”

You don’t get picked or chosen for cancer either.

And the kind Kyler has kills most kids in less than a year.

“We just live day-to-day,” said Mackin. “Live and laugh and love and enjoy what time we have because nobody knows how long.”

Each moment, every day, at its best.

Kyler and his family will travel soon to San Francisco for an experimental treatment that will put chemo directly into his brain stem.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Broken Clouds

Crowley

61°F Broken Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Few Clouds

New Iberia

67°F Few Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories