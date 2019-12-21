500-year-old Incan mummy discovered in South American ruin

(CBS/REUTERS) — Archaeologists in Peru have unearthed the remains of a 500-year-old Incan noble found amongst the ruins of the Tucume (TOO-coo-meh) archaeological site, officials reported on Friday (December 20).

Video from Peru’s Culture Ministry shows archaeologists unwrapping cloth from the Incan mummy, to reveal the top of his scalp and a thick head of hair. The quality of cloth on the body indicates the remains are that of an Incan noble.

Tucume, some 400 miles (650 km) north of the Peruvian capital, Lima, is believed to have been first settled by the Lambayeque (lahm-bah-yeh-keh) coastal people at the turn of the 12th century before being occupied by the Chimu (chee-MOO) culture and later the Incan Empire some 500 years ago.