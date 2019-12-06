5 suspects, including a Christian university student, arrested during prostitution sting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five suspects, including an Abilene Christian University student, were arrested during a prostitution sting operation earlier this week.

Police reports reveal the following suspects were taken into custody during an undercover sting operation that took place on S 1st Street Wednesday and Thursday:

Jamie Rocha , 62, charged with Prostitution Payor

, 62, charged with Prostitution Payor Charles Haney , 59, charged with Prostitution Payor and Possession of Marijuana

, 59, charged with Prostitution Payor and Possession of Marijuana James Cheek , 25, charged with Prostitution Payor

, 25, charged with Prostitution Payor Alan Bugarin , 38, charged with Prostitution

, 38, charged with Prostitution William Tate, 19, charged with Prostitution

All five men are accused of offering to compensate an undercover police officer for sexual activity.

Most offered cash, but the reports state Cheek made a deal to trade an iPad to the undercover agent.

Tate is a current student at Abilene Christian University.

The school released a brief statement on his arrest, saying, “ACU is aware of the arrest and cannot comment any further on an ongoing investigation.”

None of these arrests are related to a human trafficking case involving at least 20 suspects in Abilene.