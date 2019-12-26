Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

3 teens killed in Christmas night crash in Alabama

National
Posted: / Updated:

GENEVA, Ala. (AP) — Three 16-year-olds were killed and a fourth was seriously injured when a vehicle left a road and ran into trees on Christmas night in south Alabama, authorities said Thursday.

The dead were all cheerleaders at Geneva High School, said Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson.

The police chief posted on social media asking for prayers, and a church opened its sanctuary to the grieving community.

“It’s just awful,” said Adkinson.

Geneva, a town of about 4,400 people, is located near the Florida line more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Montgomery.

Adkinson said Addyson Martin, Emilee Fain, Cassidy Dunn and two other friends had been together for Christmas at someone’s home and were headed elsewhere in small sport-utility vehicle that left a road and crashed into trees.

Martin, Fain and Dunn all died at the scene, Adkinson said. “The three that were deceased were in the front seat of the car,” he said.

Another girl who was in the car was seriously injured and was rushed to a hospital in Birmingham by helicopter ambulance, he said, and the fifth girl wasn’t seriously injured.

A photograph from WTVY-TV showed the vehicle on a wrecker with the roof apparently peeled away.

Geneva police did not immediately release any details on the crash, but Police Chief Tony Clemmons posted on the department’s Facebook page asking people to pray for several families in town.

The city school system announced on Facebook that First Baptist Church of Geneva was opening its sanctuary, and ministers and counselors would be available to students and families.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with areas of fog. Drizzle developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Cloudy with areas of fog. Drizzle developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy with periods of drizzle after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Foggy with periods of drizzle after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy early. Then periods of showers late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Foggy early. Then periods of showers late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Foggy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Sidebar

Trending Stories