UPDATE: The bodies of the 18-year-old and 20-year-old have been recovered.

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Two boaters are missing, and one is dead following a boating accident along the Tennessee River in Decatur County, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.

The accident happened Saturday night around 9 p.m., TWRA said.

According to a press release, three people were on a Baja boat traveling downstream when they collided with a barge.

The body of a 57-year-old woman was later located and pronounced dead on the scene. Officials are still searching for two men who were also on the boat. TWRA said their ages are 20 and 18.

This is an ongoing investigation.