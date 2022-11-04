(KLFY) – From sandwiches and pizza to thirst-quenching drinks, several restaurants will offer deals to celebrate those who head to the polls to cast their ballots on Nov. 8.

Below is a list of freebies and deals on Election Day from Offers.com’s savings and deals experts:

Note: Participation may vary by location.

Anthony’s Coal-Fired Pizza – Free 12-inch pizza is added to your account when you join the Coil Fired Club.

Burger King – New users who order online for $3 or more can enjoy a free Whopper.

California Pizza Kitchen – Get $5 and a free small plate when you sign up for CPK rewards.

Carl’s Jr. – Free Western Bacon Cheeseburger, Famous Star, or Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich when you join the Carl’s Jr. rewards program and spend $1.

The Cheesecake Factory – Use the code LUNCHSLICE at checkout on a pickup order when you spend $25 or more for a free slice of cheesecake.

Friendly’s – Free medium sundae when you sign up for sweet rewards.

Grimaldi’s – Sign up for Grimaldi’s rewards program and get a free appetizer.

The Habit Burger Grill – Download and register on The Habit app and get a free Char with cheese with the purchase of a regular drink.

Jimmy John’s – Sign up for the Freaky Fast Rewards, place an order, and get a free sandwich.

Kerbey Lane Cafe – Free pancake for voters. Just bring in your Voted sticker on Election Day.

Kona Grill – Special Happy Hour from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Nov. 8.

McAlister’s Deli – Rewards members get a BOGO-free sandwich with the code SANDWICH22.

Popeyes – BOGO chicken sandwich. Customers who order a chicken sandwich combo using the Popeyes app or website can get an additional chicken sandwich for free.

Sbarro – Join the Slice Society and purchase a drink to get a free slice.

Sonic – After 5 p.m., get half-price Sonic Cheeseburgers, drinks, and slushes when ordering through the Sonic app or online.

Soup Peddler – Get a free cup of soup with your Voted sticker and the purchase of a sandwich or salad.

Steak ‘n Shake – Sign up for their rewards program and get a free specialty milkshake.

Wendy’s – Pick from a Sausage or Bacon, Egg, and Swiss Croissant and small seasoned potatoes for only $3.

White Castle – New members who sign up for Craver Nation can get a free combo on Election Day.

Zaxby’s – Join Zax rewards and get a free Big Zax Snak.