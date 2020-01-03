Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

2020 Census turnout could help some states, hurt others

National

by: Russell Falcon, Anna Wiernicki, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — States like Texas, Florida and North Carolina are each projected to gain one or more Congressional seats after the 2020 Census.

According to the Census Bureau, 40% of the U.S. population resides in the southern region of the country — which will have a direct impact on how certain states are represented in Washington.

“People are leaving states like California, New Jersey that are high tax, high regulatory and they are moving to places like Texas and Florida because the cost of living is cheaper and for example, both those states have no income tax,” says Hans Von Spakovsky with the Heritage Foundation.

Meanwhile, states that lose a member of Congress will also lose a share of the Electoral College.

And Von Spakovsky says states are pouring millions of dollars to try to prevent that from happening.

“You [states] may not get the share of certain federal programs that you may have gotten before because you just don’t have as big of a population,” he says.

A number of states, California being one of them, are spending a great deal of state budget money to make sure that people participate in the Census.

The Census officially kicks off on April 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Crowley

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Some passing clouds. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

61°F Broken Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

New Iberia

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories