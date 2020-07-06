$20 million funding opportunity to strengthen America’s water infrastructure

BAALBEK, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanon on Sunday hosted its annual music festival in the ancient northeastern city of Baalbek without an audience for the first time, a move organizers dubbed “an act of cultural resilience” to the coronavirus pandemic as well as the country's unprecedented economic meltdown.

Held amid soaring Roman columns, the Baalbek International Festival was founded in 1956. This year, it's being broadcast on local and regional TV stations and livestreamed on social media in an effort to spread “unity and hope."