2-year-old Texas child dies after falling into septic tank

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBS/KIII) – A two-year-old girl is dead after falling into a septic tank Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. at the Paradise Lagoons RV Resort.

The body of the girl was recovered after she fell about 15-20 feet into the tank that had about 2-3 feet of water in it.

Bystanders first tried to get into that tank but were hindered by small openings. When fire crews arrived, the small child was visible in the water approximately 15 feet below ground.

Fire and rescue crews with Rockport, Fulton, Aransas Pass, and Ingleside all worked together to try and save the child, but by the time rescuers reached her, the 2-year-old was unresponsive.

“We had a local business with a backhoe respond in minutes upon our request, several community members in the RV Park, a true community effort to try and save the child,” Gillian Cox said.

3News was informed that a couple of firefighters who took part in the recovery had to go to the hospital as a precaution.

Investigators say that there is no foul play suspected.

“Unfortunately, there is no one fool-proof way to keep our little ones safe, but we should all always keep an extra eye on children especially near bodies of water (including pools) and around any motor vehicles, always make sure they are in proper restraint systems in vehicles, and make sure you are nearby and paying attention while they are eating,” said officials.

