2-year-old among 4 dead in Mississippi plane crash

HATTISBURG, Ms. (KLFY) A two-year-old girl was among four people killed in a plane crash that happened late Tuesday in a Hattisburg residential neighborhood.

According to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict, the victims have been identified as 55-year-old Gerry Standley of Hattiesburg, 67-year-old Louis Provenza of Texas, 2-year-old Harper Provenza of Texas and 23-year-old Anna Calhoun of Texas.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. on Annie Christie Drive in the Irene Chapel neighborhood of Hattisburg.

Benedict said the civilian plane crashed into a home.

Standley lived in the home that was struck by the aircraft, the Hattiesburg American reports.

Louis Provenza was a neurosurgeon at United Regional Physician Group in Wichita Falls, Texas, and Anna Calhoun “was a student at Midwestern State University majoring in biology,” reported KFDX/KJTL.

Midwestern State University, where 23-year-old biology student Anna Calhoun attended, released a statement following the news of her passing:

The MSU Texas family is deeply saddened to learn of the death of student Anna Calhoun in private plane crash Tuesday night. On behalf of the University, we express our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and classmates during this very difficult time. Anna was a junior biology student at MSU Texas who planned to attend physician assistant school upon graduation. News of this tragic loss may be difficult to process and affect many members of our campus community. Anyone in need of support is encouraged to use University resources provided by the Counseling Center. They may be reached at 940-397-4618. STATEMENT FROM MIDWESTERN STATE UNIVERSITY

United Regional, where Dr. Louis Provenza practiced, also released a statement following the news:

We are so very saddened about the loss of Dr. Louis Provenza. He has touched the lives of so many and will be greatly missed. Our condolences go out to his family, friends, colleagues, and the many people of this community he helped heal. STATEMENT FROM UNITED REGIONAL HEALTH CARE SYSTEM

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the plane as a Mitsubishi MU-2B-60.