2 Linden-Kildare students killed in collision with log truck

by: Sue Necessary

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two Linden-Kildare Consolidated ISD students died in a crash Saturday morning near the school.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook, Shantey and Adryanna Hawkins were killed when the car they were riding in collided with a log truck just after 7 a.m. Saturday.

The collision occurred on Hwy 125 in front of Linden-Kildare High School.

Gwen Hawkins, the girls’ mother, was injured in the crash and is in an area hospital.

Adryanna was a freshman and Shantey was a sophomore.

“Our hearts are grieving for these students and their families,” the district said in its post. “Please join us in keeping them at the forefront of our thoughts and prayers as we all attempt to cope with this sudden and tragic loss.

“As a community, we ask you to extend your love and support to the Hawkins Family. This tragedy impacts our community as a whole, including those at Linden-Kildare CISD who cared deeply for Shantey and Adryanna. Please continue to lift these families in your thoughts and prayers.”

The district will make counselors available to anyone in the school community. The counselors have been assigned to the high school, but will remain in place for as long as needed and will offer their support to any of the district’s students and staff members.

