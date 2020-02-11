All 4 federal prosecutors quit Stone case after DOJ overrules prosecutors on sentencing request

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo, William Barr takes questions at his confirmation hearing to become President Trump’s top law enforcement officer, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney General William Barr is expected to be asked about the Mueller report when he goes before a House Appropriations subcommittee Tuesday, April 9, 2019, […]

WASHINGTON (CNN)- The four federal prosecutors who took the case against longtime Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone to trial withdrew their involvement Tuesday after top Justice Department officials disavowed and undercut them by reducing the government’s recommended sentence against Stone.

The stunning and politically charged decision to reduce prosecutors’ recommended sentence of up to nine years came hours after Trump publicly criticized it, immediately raising questions about the Justice Department’s independence from political pressure.

Although prosecutors called for prison time for Stone in a revised filing Tuesday afternoon, they said “far less” would be appropriate.

Ultimately, the presiding judge in the case will have the final say on Stone’s sentence.

Prosecutors from the US Attorney’s office in Washington, who are employees of the Justice Department, had initially said Monday that Stone should be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison after he was convicted on seven charges last year that derived from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, including lying to Congress and witness tampering.

That recommendation led Trump overnight Tuesday to bemoan what he called a “horrible and very unfair situation.”

“The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!” Trump said.

He later told reporters in the Oval Office that he didn’t ask the Justice Department to change the sentencing recommendation.Tuesday afternoon, federal prosecutors asked for Stone to still be sentenced to prison, though for “far less” than the office had asked for a day earlier, according to a new filing.

The prosecutors decline to say how much time in prison Stone should serve.

“While it remains the position of the United States that a sentence of incarceration is warranted here, the government respectfully submits that the range of 87 to 108 months presented as the applicable advisory Guidelines range would not be appropriate or serve the interests of justice in this case,” the prosecutors write.

A senior Justice Department official said that that original sentencing recommendation, transmitted to a judge and signed off on by the office’s top prosecutor, had not been communicated to leadership at the Justice Department.

“The Department was shocked to see the sentencing recommendation,” the official told CNN. “The Department believes the recommendation is extreme and excessive and is grossly disproportionate to Stone’s offenses.

“The decision to make the change was directed by the leadership of the Justice Department, the official said. The department made the decision before the President’s tweet and without consultation with the White House, according to Kerri Kupec, a Justice Department spokeswoman.

The White House referred a request for comment to the Justice Department, and the US attorney’s office in Washington declined to comment.Grant Smith, an attorney for Stone, said they look forward to reviewing the government’s latest filing shortly.

“We have read with interest the new reporting on Roger Stone’s case. Our sentencing memo outlined our position on the recommendation made yesterday by the government. We look forward to reviewing the government’s supplemental filing,” Smith said in a statement. Stone’s attorneys had argued a sentence of 15 to 21 months would be appropriate.