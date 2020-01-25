Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

2 killed, toddler injured in shooting at Little Rock home

National
Posted: / Updated:

Police work at the scene of a shooting at a residence in Little Rock, Ark., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Police in Arkansas say two women have been killed and a 2-year-old boy injured in a shooting at their home. (Thomas Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two women were killed and a 2-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at their Little Rock home early Saturday morning, police said.

Officer Eric Barnes said officers arriving at the home found the two women dead. Police say they’ve identified a person of interest, but that person is not in custody.

Police said the boy was shot in the upper body and was hospitalized in serious but stable condition. Police said a teen who was inside the home was a witness and was not injured.

Barnes said investigators believe the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

56°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Sidebar

Trending Stories