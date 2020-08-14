2 Fort Hood soldiers, 7 other men charged in child sex ring bust

FILE – In this April 2, 2014, file photo, members of the media wait outside of the Bernie Beck Gate, an entrance to the Fort Hood military base in Fort Hood, Texas. (AP Photo/Tamir Kalifa, File)

KILLEEN, Texas (KETK/AP) – Investigators in Central Texas say they have cracked a child prostitution ring that involved nine men, including two Fort Hood soldiers and another from Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.

Killeen police say that the nine men involved made agreements involving drugs, money and alcohol through social media. They involved sex acts with girls aged 15 or 16.

Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said that the girls turned out to be undercover officers and no children were jeopardized in the operation.

Seven of the nine men, including the Fort Hood Soldiers, were arrested on felong child prostitution charges. The other two, which included the Fort Sam Houston soldier, face misdemeanor prostitution charges.

A team of independent investigators has been created to determine whether leadership failures at Fort Hood contributed to the murder of Vanessa Guillen along with several other deaths. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has acknowledged that there have been other incidents of violence that could point to broader problems.

Guillen is being laid to rest at a Catholic service on Friday.

