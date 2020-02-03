Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

2 dead in shooting at university residence hall in Texas

National
Posted: / Updated:

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Two people were killed and a third person was wounded in a shooting Monday at a dormitory at a university in Texas, police said.

A recommendation for students and employees to shelter in place was lifted early Monday afternoon atT exas A&M University-Commerce,about an hour and a half after it was announced on Twitter. The university said there were three gunshot victims at its Pride Rock residence hall, and two people were confirmed dead.

The third person was taken to a hospital. Classes were canceled for the day.

The university has has not said if a suspect is being sought.

The university said that even with the lifting of the shelter in place recommendation, the residence hall and the surrounding area was still blocked off due to the ongoing investigation. The university said the student center would be available for displaced students and that counselors were available there.

Commerce is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Larry Cooper III, a freshman who lives in the Pride Rock residence hall, told the Dallas Morning News that he left his room Monday just before the shelter-in-place was announced. He said he was waiting in a friend’s room on the first floor of the residence hall.

“There’s police blocking the doorways, but other than that we’re all just kind of sitting in and waiting on the news to happen,” Cooper said.

Last October, two people were killed and a dozen others injured in an off-campus shooting at a homecoming and Halloween party involving Texas A&M-Commerce students.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
64°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories