2 arrested after shooting near Jackson State

by: Kaitlin Howell and DeAngelo Vaxter

UPDATE: 12/10/2019 2:19 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department arrested two suspects after a shooting near Jackson State University last week.

20-year-old Demario Minister and 20-year-old Elijah Brown are both charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators said the suspects were apprehended with assistance from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and transferred into JPD custody.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University is no longer on lockdown. An active shooter was reported on campus.

According to the university, the campus community is no longer under threat of an active shooter.

JSU Spokesman L.A. Warren said a non-student was shot in the leg across the street from the student center.

According to the Associated Press, a university police officer at the scene confirmed that there was a single shooter, who was not a student. The officer said one person was injured and taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

12 News learned this information after the university released a state via Twitter, telling the campus to take shelter.

Minutes later, the Jackson Police Department tweeted that a male victim had been shot in the 1100 block of Lynch Street around 11:00 am.

According to JSU, the suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord. The license plate of the vehicle is MAC 0214.

Police are working to find out the motive for the shooting.

