2 arrested after human trafficking operation near Nashville preschool

by: Alex Corradetti

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police said they arrested two people involved in sex trafficking near a Nashville Preschool. This happened at a Motel 6 in Nashville.

The victim said this all started in September. She said Lawrence Durant and Avannah Midkiff forced her to have sex with strangers against her will for money. She told police Durant also made her have sex with him and at least five others.

The victim said Durant and Midkiff would hit and threaten her if she did not do as they said. Durant would bring people to the Motel 6 on Brick Church Pike in Nashville to have sex with the victim.

This all happened 1000 feet from the Leaps’n Bounds Preschool in Nashville.

Both Durant and Midkiff are facing charges of trafficking for a commercial sex act.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

