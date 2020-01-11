Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

2 American troops killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan

National
Posted: / Updated:
Michael Goble

FILE – In this Dec. 25, 2019, file photo, an Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble, at Dover Air Force Base, Del.. Goble, a U.S. Special Forces soldier who died in Afghanistan this week, was seizing a Taliban weapons cache when he was killed, the U.S. military said Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(CBS) — Two U.S. service members were killed and two others injured when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said in a statement Saturday. The Taliban immediately took responsibility for the attack. 

Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, said it occurred in the southern Kandahar province. 

In keeping with defense department rules, the U.S. military did not identify the service members. 

More than 2,400 U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan. Last year was one of the deadliest even as the United States engaged in peace talks with the Taliban insurgents, who immediately took responsibility for the attack. 

Earlier, both NATO and Afghan officials had confirmed a roadside bomb hit a U.S. army vehicle Saturday, without mentioning casualties. In a short statement, a NATO spokesman said that officials were still “assessing the situation and will provide more information as it became available.”

An Afghan official said the attack had taken place in the Dand district of Kandahar province. The official was not authorized to speak with media and requested anonymity.

The Taliban now control or hold sway over roughly half of Afghanistan. The militants continue to stage near-daily attacks targeting Afghan and U.S. forces, even as they hold peace talks with the U.S. Scores of Afghan civilians are also killed in the crossfire or by roadside bombs planted by militants.

In November, two U.S. service members were killed when their helicopter crashed in eastern Logar province. The U.S. military at the time said preliminary reports did not indicate it was caused by enemy fire, though the Taliban claimed to have shot down the helicopter – a claim the U.S military dismissed as false.

U.S. Ambassador John Bass left Kabul last week, ending his two-year tenure as America’s top diplomat. 

First published on January 11, 2020 / 10:02 AM

© 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
18 mph W
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Crowley

65°F Feels like 65°
Wind
16 mph WNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories