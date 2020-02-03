Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

1st US patient with new virus leaves hospital, is recovering

National

by: CARLA K. JOHNSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) — The man who became the first U.S. patient infected with the new virus from China has left the hospital and said in a statement that he is getting better and looking forward to life returning to normal, according to a statement from the man provided to The Associated Press on Monday.

The 35-year-old man thanked his doctors, nurses and other staff at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Seattle, according to the statement from the unidentified man given to the AP by hospital officials.

The unidentified man fell sick after returning home from a visit to China and was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 20. He was still there as of last Friday and is now in isolation at home, monitored by officials with the Snohomish Health District in coordination with the hospital.

“I am at home and continuing to get better,” the man said. “I ask that the media please respect my privacy and my desire not to be in the public eye.”

The man added in the statement: “I appreciate all of the concern expressed by members of the public, and I look forward to returning to my normal life.”

The hospital has been coordinating with U.S., state and local health officials about the man’s care.

The hospital declined to provide information about when he was discharged or the process of his discharge from the hospital.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories