(KTXL) – A 19-year-old was rescued after becoming stuck hanging from the tallest bridge in California on Monday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the department received a call about the teenager “dangling from a rope” off the Foresthill Bridge around 6:30 p.m.

(Credit: Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said the teen and his 17-year-old friend were filming a video of him swinging from the underside of the bridge when the equipment failed, leaving him hanging about 30 feet from the underside of the catwalk.

Members of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue team along with CAL FIRE NEU’s Technical Rescue Team successfully brought the 19-year-old back up to the catwalk.

The sheriff’s office said both teenagers were cited for trespassing on the bridge.

The 730-foot-tall, 2,428-foot-long bridge was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time of its opening in 1973 and remains the tallest bridge in California.