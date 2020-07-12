18 sailors injured as crews battle fire on Navy ship in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5) – Eighteen sailors were hospitalized with minor injuries Sunday in a fire burning on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Dept. said multiple agencies had responded to the fire. It was reported just before 9 a.m. at 3455 Senn St. Units arrived on the scene at approximately 10:10 a.m., the department said. Nearly 180 fire personnel were assigned to the scene.

Approximately 160 sailors were aboard the San Diego-based ship at the time of the fire, according to a tweet from the Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet. The entire crew is off the ship and all have been accounted for, the Navy said.

No word yet on the cause of the fire. At least one of the injuries was from an explosion, per SDPD.

The fire was called away at approx. 8:30 AM, July 12. Approx. 160 Sailors were aboard at the time. @LHD6BHR is going through a maintenance availability and has a crew size of approx. 1000. 18 Sailors have been transferred to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. — Naval Surface Forces (@SurfaceWarriors) July 12, 2020