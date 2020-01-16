Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

16-year-old recently sentenced for sexual assault on elderly South Carolina woman escapes juvenile facility

National

by: Steve Roth

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A 16-year-old who pleaded guilty and was sentenced in December for the attack of an elderly Surfside Beach woman, has escaped from a juvenile facility in Columbia, according to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Nicholas Rios is believed to have left the DJJ Broad River Road Complex on Wednesday evening. SLED air and ground units are actively searching for him, along with other law enforcement officials.

Rios is 5’2″, 145 lbs and was last seen wearing a white crew neck t-shirt, khaki pants & black shoes, according to officials. Rios is serving 35 years for criminal sexual conduct.

News13 reported in December that Rios pleaded guilty to attempted murder, burglary, criminal sexual assault and kidnapping.

The victim in the initial case was left with ‘extensive injuries’ after an attack at her home, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Officials urge citizens in the Columbia area to use caution & immediately call 911 if you see Rios.

The Broad River Road Complex is the Department of Juvenile Justice’s long-term commitment facility, according to its website. The complex offers programs for boys and girls of all backgrounds and needs, including programs for youth sex offenders.

News13 was the first to report this developing story. Count on us for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Overcast. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories