15-year-old hospitalized after reportedly beaten several times at private group home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 15-year-old boy is recovering from his injuries after reportedly being beaten several times by an employee of a private group home.

Police said during their investigation, detectives determined an employee of the group home had allegedly hit the 15-year-old boy in the head no less than 20 times with a closed and open fist.

29-year-old, William Corey Forrest, reportedly had an altercation with the child over the completion of his homework. The child suffered several injuries including lacerations, multiple abrasions, a bloody nose and black eyes. Authorities said the child required hospitalization for his injuries.

The Department of Children and Families responded and obtained statements from other residents in the home.

Authorities said in addition to child abuse charges, Forrest is also charged with deleting video evidence of the reported abuse from the facility’s security camera system and coaching the witness on what to say if questioned about the incident.

According to police, another employee of the group home 24-year-old, Carlos Ariel Perez, was there during a portion of the attack and allegedly did nothing to stop the incident.

Forrest is facing two counts of child abuse, tampering with evidence and tampering with a witness. Perez is also facing charges including principal to child abuse and child neglect. Both were booked into the Bay County Jail.