Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

14-year-olds plead not guilty in NYC college student’s death

National

by: KAREN MATTHEWS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Katima Minton

Katima Minton, center, mother of Rashaun Weaver, who has been charged in the December fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Barnard College student Tessa Majors, leaves court in New York after his court appearance, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — Two 14-year-old boys pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder in the death of a Barnard College student who was fatally stabbed during a robbery in a park.

Manhattan prosecutors said that Rashaun Weaver stabbed 18-year-old Tessa Majors during a Dec. 11 robbery and that Luchiano Lewis prevented her from escaping as she called for help.

A 13-year-old has also been charge, but his name has not been released because he is being tried as a juvenile. The Associated Press is identifying the 14-year-olds because of the seriousness of the crime and because they are charged as adults.

An attorney for Lewis said he had no comment on the charges. A phone message was left with an attorney for Weaver.

Weaver was arrested on Feb. 14 and Lewis was arrested Wednesday after a two-month investigation into the stabbing in Morningside Park near the Barnard campus in upper Manhattan.

“While a criminal process will never fully heal the unimaginable pain suffered by Tessa Majors’ family and friends, this indictment is a significant step forward on the path to justice,” District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said. “We are committed to holding these young people accountable, and equally committed to a fair process which safeguards their rights. This is how we will achieve true justice for Tessa and her loved ones.”

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said, “Detectives, investigators and prosecutors, as well as a grand jury, worked deliberately to ensure that the evidence amassed supported the charges brought, and that now those who allegedly murdered Tessa Majors will be held to account. Nothing can bring her back. That is the tragedy we all must live with.”

Majors, who played in a rock band and aspired to study journalism, was stabbed as she walked through the park in the early evening. She staggered up a flight of stairs to street level and collapsed. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Prosecutors say Majors fought back against her attackers and DNA from her fingernails matched Weaver’s DNA. They say Weaver was heard on an audio recording describing hitting Majors with a knife.

Weaver has also been charged with robbing another person in the park.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low near 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
39°F Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low near 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

48°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

48°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
35°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar