13 people, including 7 children, dead in Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA — A large house fire in Philadelphia early Wednesday caused the death of at least 13 people, and two others were injured, according to WPHL.

Firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said. The house had been converted into two apartments, police said.

Philadelphia Fire Department 1st Deputy Commissioner Craig Murphy said seven children were among the 13 people who died in the fire. The two people who were reported injured included an adult and a child. Both were taken to local hospitals.

NEW: neighbor Kyle Medernach took this video of the deadly blaze this morning. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/SoHiCNSPqk — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyPHL17) January 5, 2022

According to investigators, eight people were living in a first-floor unit of the duplex and 18 were living in a unit that occupied both the second and third floors.

Officials said eight people were able to evacuate the building.

The fire was brought under control after less than an hour, but officials remained on the scene as of 9:30 a.m.

Television news footage showed ladders propped up against the smoke-blackened front of the house, with all its windows missing. Holes remained in the roof where firefighters had broken through.

The Philadelphia Fire Department is working with the city’s fire marshall office to determine a cause.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.