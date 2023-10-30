(The Hill) — At least a dozen people are dead and many more are injured after numerous mass shootings took place across the United States over the Halloween weekend.

There were 13 mass shootings — defined as when at least four victims are injured or killed — between Friday and Sunday, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The shootings left at least 12 people dead and 79 people injured, according to the nonprofit organization.

They come just days after a gunman opened fire in Lewiston, Maine, killing 18 people and injuring another 13. In the days since, lawmakers and activists have reignited familiar calls for gun reform.

The worst shooting of the weekend happened in Texarkana, Texas, leaving three people dead and three injured when gunfire broke out at a party Saturday night, according to police.

“Apparently, this all started when a fistfight broke out between two men at the party. At some point during this fight, at least two men there pulled out rifles and started shooting,” Texarkana Texas Police said in a statement.

Two people were killed and another 15 were injured at a shooting early Sunday morning at a Halloween party in Tampa, Florida, according to police. Authorities say one suspect is in custody.

There were two mass shootings in Chicago over the holiday weekend, according to the archive. At least 15 people were shot at a Halloween party Sunday, leaving two critically injured, according to police. The victims include six women and nine men ranging between 26 and 53 years old, police said.

A separate shooting in Chicago left another four people dead on Saturday. CBS News reported one person was critically injured after someone fired shots at a group from an unknown car.

A shooting at a party in Indianapolis left one person, a female teenager, fatally shot and nine others injured, according to police. Those injured ranged from 16 to 21 years old.

KSNW reported a shooting in Dodge City, Kan., left two men dead and two others injured after gunfire broke out at a bar. The suspect was later apprehended in Oklahoma, the outlet reported.