115 million Americans to travel during holiday season

National

Randi Bass

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and one of the busiest times of the year to hit the road and the skies.

AAA says over 115 million Americans are expected to travel between December 21 and January 1.

Many travelers are flying, Lydia Robinson is one of them. She lives in Los Angeles and had a tricky time getting back to her hometown of Gaithersburg this week.

“I actually missed my flight, I made it on a standby flight to Charlotte and then ended up making it to Dulles. My sister picked me up, everything worked out,” Robinson said.

She’s visiting with family and friends for the holiday.

“My mom, my brother, my sister, my nieces, my nephews, best friends.”

Most Americans traveling this season will hit the road, and that means stopping at the pump.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of gas is about $2.55. In Maryland, it’s about $2.47.

Clarksburg resident Radhika Manikumar said, “it seems a little bit higher than normal, but that’s expected for the holidays.”

