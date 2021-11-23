11/23/21 Morning Rush: Jury convicts Lafayette man of murdering ex-girlfriend 5 years ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door with the News 10’s Morning Rush.
Today’s Headlines:
- Lafayette man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2016.
- Attorneys made their final arguments in court for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery yesterday.
- Man accused of driving SUV through Christmas parade will appear in court today.
- Today marks the first day federal employees head to work under a vaccine mandate.
- Governor John Bell Edwards announced the official completion of the widening of I-10 from Lafayette to Breaux Bridge with a ribbon cutting yesterday.
- Mardi Gras will return in 2022.
- Today, Downtown Lafayette leaders will be hosting a press conference about Small Business Saturday.
- Today’s Forecast: chilly morning, cool and sunny afternoon