11/18/21 Morning Rush: “I’m going to kill everybody in Northwest”– sheriffs react to threat scheduled for Friday

LAFAYETTE,La (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on your way out the door with News 10 Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- St. Landry Parish sheriffs will have metal detectors at Northwest High school in response a threat written on a bathroom wall. The threat claims to “kill everybody in Northwest” and is dated for Friday.
- Two men convicted in the shooting death of a local boxer three years ago, are seeking a new trial.
- In Kenosha, Wisconsin, jurors are set to begin a third day of deliberations in the trial of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse. His lawyers are requesting a mistrial.
- Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed inside a cookie store in his hometown.
- Pfizer booster shot may be available to all adults soon.
- Good samaritans rescue drowning dog.
- Today the African American Heritage Foundation is hosting their 28th annual “Thank you” elderly event.
- Acadiana Eats: DezMeaux’s Boudain in Opelousas
- Today’s Forecast: mild morning with isolated showers, as high as lower 70s before cold front