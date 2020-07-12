10-time Langley Speedway champion Shawn Balluzzo dies following crash

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The racing community is mourning the death of Balluzzo from injuries sustained during a crash at Saturday night’s modified feature at Langley Speedway.

Balluzzo was a 10-time champion at Langley Speedway.

A statement from Virginia Motor Speedway remembers Balluzzo as a chamption both on and off the track.

“He won the hearts of our fans with 11 track championships and a driving style that made him one of the most respected competitors we’ve ever known.”

Balluzzo was featured in a story by WAVY News 10’s Nathan Epstein last year after his daughter was diagnosed with pediatric Leukemia.

