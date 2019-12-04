1  of  2
1-Year-Old Venessa Morales Missing, Infant’s Mother Found Dead Inside Connecticut Home

National
ANSONIA, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Police are in a desperate search for a missing baby girl in Connecticut, whose mother was found dead inside their home.

The Ansonia Police Department posted a photo of the missing child, Venessa Morales, on their Facebook page saying the infant may be in danger.

Authorities say Morales was living at a Myrtle Avenue residence where police found the body of a woman has has reportedly been identified as the girl’s mother. The one-year-old was nowhere to be found.

PRESS RELEASEThe Ansonia Police Department is attempting to locate a missing one-year old child, Venessa Morales, who…

Posted by Ansonia Police Department on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

“This is a two part investigation. First is a homicide investigation, the second is a missing child investigation. We have enlarged all of our resources to investigate this case. Our main focus at the moment is finding Venessa Morales and making sure she is safe,” Ansonia Police Chief Andrew Cota said, via CBS-affiliate WFSB.

Local police report that the child’s father lives at his parents’ home in New Haven and is cooperating with the investigation. Authorities added the father occasionally stayed at the Ansonia home but didn’t live there.

WFSB reports police have not named any suspects in the death or disappearance but are following several leads.

Ansonia police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately at 203-735-1885.

