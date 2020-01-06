1 escapee captured; 1 still on the run in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – One of the two escaped Parchman inmates has been captured.

Escapee David Lee May, 42, was taken into custody early Sunday morning.

May was serving time for aggravated assault in Harrison County.

According to MDOC, the picture below shows May before and after his arrest.

Dillion Williams, 27, is still on the run.

Williams was convicted in Marshall County for aggravated assault and residential burglary.

Both inmates escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on Friday.

A BOLO had been issued for the pair who MDOC said may have been traveling in a 2011 Black GMC Truck.

The 2011 GMC pickup used in the escape has also been recovered and is being processed by the MBI Crime Scene Unit.

Their escape comes after a week of violence and unrest across Mississippi prisons.

Five inmates have been killed in state prisons since Sunday, three of the deaths occurring at Parchman.