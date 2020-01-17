Live Now
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after avalanche hits ski resort near Lake Tahoe

National
(CBS) — At least one person has died and another was seriously injured Friday morning in an avalanche at a ski resort near Lake Tahoe, authorities said. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a search if the area determined there were no other victims.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Cole Comstock, 34, of Blairsden.

The Alpine Meadows resort said a male skier sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by police. A second male skier suffered severe lower-body injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The Sierra Avalanche Center warned of dangerous avalanche conditions for all elevations, stating on its website that there was “a high degree of uncertainty in regards to snowpack instability near and below treeline.”

The resort, which is located about 7 miles from Lake Tahoe, said the cause of the avalanche is currently unknown.

A storm that swept through Northern California on Thursday dumped up to 25 inches of snow at the top of the resort, said Edan Weishahn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Reno. She said 1 to 2 feet of snow fell in the surrounding mountains over a 24-hour period.

An avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.

On its website, the touts itself as a “picturesque playground for families and off-the-radar thrill-seekers.” The property has more than 100 trails across 2400 acres, groomed runs and chalet-style lodges. 

