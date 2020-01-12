Live Now
1 child dead, 1 missing after strong wave hit on Oregon Coast

A man and two children were pulled away by a strong current

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One child has died and another is still missing after a strong wave swept three people into the ocean on Saturday, according to Oregon State Police.

A man was holding two children, a 7-year-old-girl and a 4-year-old boy, when they were hit by a wave and swept out to sea, said Oregon State Police. A police officer found the man struggling in the water, with the girl further out behind him. OSP said the officer was able to rescue the 7-year-old from the current and the man was able to get to shore as well. The 4-year-old boy is still missing.

The 7-year-old and the man were both immediately taken to Providence Seaside Hospital. However, OSP said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Coast Guard had a helicopter in the air to search for the missing child near Falcon Cove. However, crews were forced to suspend their search for the night at approximately 4:50 p.m. The USCG said their search will resume Sunday morning.

Police said they expect to release the name of the man on Sunday as well.

A High Surf Warning was in effect for the day until 8 p.m. Tillamook County Emergency Management warned of waves reaching heights of 25-30 feet. Sneaker waves and rip tides pose serious danger to beach-goers.

This is a developing story.

