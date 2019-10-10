State of the art technology coming to new 911 facility in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- For the past 36 years, Lafayette at 911 has called the basement of the courthouse home. Come next year they will be moving into a new multi-million dollar facility.

We are trying to bring the latest most advanced technology into Lafayette Parish,” says the facility’s director, Craig Stansbury.

The department takes almost 900 calls a day, with 4 to 5 telecommunicators answering calls.

“This building and the new technology will allow us to do the most important thing for 911, which is to locate the caller. I think some people don’t realize that is the most important thing we need to be able to do,” says Stansbury.



Locating a caller quickly can be a matter of life or death. New technological capabilities will allow 911 operators to tap into cameras throughout the city. Operators will also be able to utilize cell phone cameras and speakers. Stansbury explains.

"If you call we can send you a text and if you except the text, and our operator will explain it to you, number one it will immediately locate you like find your phone. Secondly it will activate the camera and the audio on your phone. It's almost like you can FaceTime your 911 operator so you can show us what's going on at the scene," Stansbury said.



Lafayette 911 is the 8th operation in the country to have this type of technology.

It’s all in an effort to keep Lafayette Parish citizens safe.

The new facility on 1810 W Willow St. will have more spacious bunks, desks, and other facilities if the police, fire, or sheriff’s office needs them.

The space will enough room for growth for the next 25 years.



