The oldest continuously operating pharmacy in Lafayette Parish is celebrating its 100th birthday this year. Scott Pharmacy established in 1919 by Vianney Mouton, was one of the first Rexall drug stores in the state.

Forrest Fontenot, the current owner and operator of the pharmacy says, “Since I’ve been here the cultural district that we are in has kind of revived.” Uncle T’s restaurant opened up next door and business has been good for Fontenot over the past two and a half years he’s been in the pharmacy. “It’s good to see an older part of town get a new breath of fresh air,” says Fontenot.



The pharmacy offers the latest in medication and health needs, but at the front desk it’s like taking a step back in history. “All of these medications were things that were actually used here at the pharmacy over the years. They really didn’t throw away anything, part of that was because they were not sure about what to do and how to dispose of it. These medications were stored in the back. We thought it was really neat to have all the medications out here. To show folks what a piece of history of the pharmacy looks like and preserve it at the same time,” says Fontenot.



Scott Pharmacy was just name best best local pharmacy in Acadiana by the times of Acadiana.