Residents eager to use the new McComb-Veazey community house

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette coterie is celebrated a long-awaited community house.

“In the words of Ron Richard, I am proud to say that I am home grown from McComb,” says Raychel Nelson, who has 51 years vested in her neighborhood community. At one point she left, went to college and started her family, but she came back.

“When we came back it was it the same McComb that we left. Now what we are trying to do is trying to bring back the luster that once was here,” she says standing on the front porch of the new community house.

Seeing the McComb-Veazey house has been a long time coming says Nelson. With the help of Project Front Yard, grants from Lowe’s, and a partnership with Habitat International there is a long-term commitment to focused revitalization work in the neighborhood.

“We hope that it is a place that the community takes ownership of and they know it’s a place that is for them, and that we want them to utilize it in anyway that we can,” says Tina Shelvin Bingham.

Residents held their annual neighborhood meeting at the house this month. Bringing more ideas about how they utilize their new space.

“We want to make sure that we are bringing the right resources into the community. We can have ‘Coffee with a Social Worker’ or coffee with someone who might know something about taxes,” Shelvin Bingham said. “Those are the things we want to be able to provide to the community so that they have access to the resources that they need, that they are meeting the right people answer the right questions and moving our community forward anyway we can.”

The official community house ribbon-cutting happens, September 28 from 3-7 p.m. at the home on 12th Street.

Learn more about McComb-Veazey here.

