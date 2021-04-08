Moving Acadiana Foward: Something Borrowed Blooms

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One Lafayette company is revolutionizing a facet of the wedding industry, shipping their product around the nation and worldwide right out of Lafayette.

The average American wedding cost about $32,000 with brides spending almost $2,000 for flowers alone. A local company has created a way to cut down that cost.

“We really thought about wedding flowers and how they are so expensive, but you only use them for a few hours and then they end up in the trash,” said Lauren Bercier of Something Borrowed Blooms. “We thought that was such a waste and we wanted to change that.”

Bercier is the co-founder and CEO of Something Borrowed Blooms.

“So we decided to start Something Borrowed Blooms, where we offer couples beautiful on-trend silk wedding flowers that they can rent that saves them over 70% compared to a traditional florist,” said Bercier.

The company ships out flowers for about 600 weddings a month right now and even saw growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it proves that our concept, what we’re doing, and how we are changing the wedding flower industry,” said Bercier. “It really resonates with them on a couple. It’s proven through the fact that not only did we survive through COVID-19, with all those months of COVID impact in the wedding industry. But we really thrived we were able to grow the company by 35% last year.”

Something Borrowed Blooms is starting a 10,000 square-foot expansion on their existing facility

“We are growing here, and I’m really proud of the fact that we are able to serve such a huge audience nationally and internationally from right here in Lafayette,” said Bercier.

