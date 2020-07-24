Moving Acadiana Forward: Women’s Chamber of Commerce looking for members

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Women’s Chamber of Commerce is the only organization of its kind in the state of Louisiana.

“It’s an organization of people involved in any level of business,” said Chamber Board Member Nancy Roy. “You don’t have to own a business, as long as you are business-minded. What’s really great about the women’s chamber versus other groups is that it understands that everyone is a working professional, so there is no mandate of how many meetings you have to go to. You can put into it as much as you want.”

Nancy Roy is one of the four women who will no serve on the chamber’s board. These women all come from diverse backgrounds in business and experiences and age groups. Morgan Boggs is the UL student liaison on the board.

“So far, I have met so many amazing, driven, and strong women,” said Boggs. “And since I’m about to graduate in May, it’s awesome to be around so many different opportunities and stories and getting to meet so many people who have been so successful. It’s just pushing me to do better and want to be better.”

The organization is fairly new, and this month they are pushing for new members and have already gained around 50.

Grow, grow, grow — that’s what we want right now,” said Board Member Emily Shute. “We want businesses to really jump in with us and be a part of that growth. We are a very unique organization, the only one in the state. Now it’s such a great time to get on board and be a part of helping not only women in business but everyone in business succeed. Especially right now with our current situation, everyone needs a little help right now. We are here to help and the more people that can jump on board the better.”

The chamber is working to create sustainable businesses which in turn will create a sustainable community that will last and grow. The organization’s next virtual event will be August 6.