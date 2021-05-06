Moving Acadiana Forward: Stuller job fair for 200 positions

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Stuller, the largest fine jewelry manufacturer and distributor in North America, is looking to hire 200 new employees from the Acadiana area.

“We’ve got amazing customers, we have amazing employees and when those two come together it creates remarkable results so why not come join us,” said Scott Gibson the HR Director of Talent Acquisition and Development at Stuller.

Positions are open in their manufacturing, logistics, and customer service areas. “Drive motivation and determination is really what we’re looking for,” said Gibson.

“There is no one in town that does what we do so finding that experience is very difficult, but we’re looking for some like skills. Maybe someone working with their hands for our manufacturing positions. Fulfillment would be our order fillers, other shipping companies, and other distributors if they’ve worked in those kinds of environments. Our customer care is just some smiling faces that have been successful handling customers’ calls or inquiries.”

The company offers training, paid time off, and benefits. Stuller also gives back to the community and is working to keep Acadiana beautiful through their Parish Proud initiative.

Gibson says, “Stuller have been here for 51 years and I don’t believe we are going anywhere. I think it’s important for us to hire that local talent and develop them and grow them into better employees and better members of the community.”

The job fair will happen on May 11 at the Cecil Picard Center from 9 AM to 3 PM. You are asked to bring a résumé.