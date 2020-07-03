Moving Acadiana Forward: Starting a new business in the COVID-19 world

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With more than 20 years of experience in the sales industry, a local businessman saw an opportunity during COVID-19 to bring a new industry into Lafayette.

During quarantine when people were forced to stay at home, Geoff Begnaud says the home improvement list grew.

“During the COVID crisis everyone was stuck in their homes and your home became your entire environment,” said Begnaud. “As we spent more time talking to people about these business opportunities it really made sense that home-improvement and home maintenance was something that I wanted to be a part of.”

He is is working on starting a 360 painting company in Lafayette.

“I have talked to several people who are either painted their homes or had their homes hired out for painting and it seems to be a very good bang for your buck so to speak as far as really changing your home environment,” said Begnaud. “Maybe lightening up a space or adding some character to it that would make it feel more like home without spending a fortune on a major remodel.”

He says starting a business during the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging, but they are looking forward to being up and running. He says he’s planning on hiring local.

“We will hopefully be opening in the next month or so getting a GM to run the crews,” he said. “I will absolutely be involved with building this business and the painters in this industry in this local economy and expanding from there.”

Begnaud says looking at the home improvement industry nationwide, business has been pretty steady and their main focus has been cleanliness.