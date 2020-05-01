Moving Acadiana Forward: South Louisiana Giving Day will help support 89 organizations, churches, schools

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — South Louisiana Giving Day is a 24-hour online giving tool for nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools. During this COVID-19 pandemic, these organizations need funding now more than ever.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools have canceled their spring fundraising events. The Community Foundation of Acadiana decided to continue with South Louisiana Giving Day because many of the organizations they support are on the front lines providing emergency assistance to the community.

“The food shelters are being inundated with phone calls from families needing food,” said Farrah Reyna with Community Foundation of Acadiana. “There are some people needing shelter at this point as well. Then, we also have some organizations that are providing free mental wellness and health care check-ups,”

In the last two years, South Louisiana Giving Day has raised more than $1.2 million for 100 organizations. They’ve also received about a half-million dollars in matching donations.

“It really helps organizations fully fund a project, an initiative, or a program that they either want to implement towards the end of the year or it’s a capital campaign they’ve been working on for a long time,” said Reyna. “The beautiful thing about matching donations is it allows these organizations to double their money. It doubles the contributions that are coming in.”

Out of the 89 nonprofits to choose to donate to, there are also organizations that support arts and music culture.

“When this is over, that allows us to get back into our community, to enjoy the arts and music culture, and the things that we love to do most with our friends and family,” said Reyna. “We have a great mix of organizations who are helping through COVID but who are also going to be there to put smiles on our faces when this is over.”

To donate to any of the 89 nonprofits, schools, or churches visit here.