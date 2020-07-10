Moving Acadiana Forward: Small business boot camp

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Small Business Boot Camp, hosted by the Opportunity Machine, are coming back this month after being postponed due to COVID-19.

When the pandemic hit, the OM took to the internet — like most organizations — creating virtual content to try to help fill the gaps where events were canceled.

“There were plenty of things that we are trying to put up online, but at the same time a lot of the detailed information and one-on-one interaction that you need, you are going to be able to get a lot more of that in the in-person events,” says Opportunity Machine Director Destin Ortego.

The Opportunity Machine is offering seven different Small Business Boot Camps designed to help entrepreneurs and small businesses learn the best way to run their business.

“Some of the classes that we have, such as the business models class, really focuses on laying out the business environment, your business model, and the value you provide to your customers,” said Ortego. “One of the most important reasons to go over your business environment is to prepare and plan for things like COVID to happen. Planning eliminates surprises and we wanna make sure that the information is being delivered and any questions people have are answered. Especially since not every business is the same.”

Not every business is the same, but all businesses have been impacted in some way because of the pandemic. These boot camps are aimed at answering entrepreneurs’ questions moving forward.

“Let’s say you’ve been closed for a while and you’re trying to get back out there and get your marketing and branding back up to speed, or if you’re trying to look at any of the legal obligations you may have or anything you may have to do to protect yourself in this current situation we will address those topics,” said Ortego. “Also, tax preparation has been pushed back to later this year, but then you have to prepare everything for next year and how maybe the loans that you have applied for through the government and how it’s gonna affect your taxes preparing for next year,” says Ortego.

The OM is planning to host more Business Boot Camps on the north side of Lafayette starting in September. The first Boot Camp happening next Tuesday is already filled but you can visit their website to register for events happening later in July.