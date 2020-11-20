Moving Acadiana Forward: Shipping smoked turkeys around America

There’s no question the holidays will look different this year. But that’s not stopping one local company from shipping their product around the country.

“I guess if you can’t see your family in person and you want to ship them a turkey. You could ship turkeys and you kind a like we’re doing right now, just zoom call around Thanksgiving turkey,” says Hunt Simon with Lando’s smoked turkeys a family owned business.

88% of Americans eat turkey on thanksgiving. Even though the CDC recommends against having large family gatherings, turkey is a tradition here to stay.

“My dad‘s whole family all loves to cook. About three years ago he realized there was an opportunity to do smoked turkeys and it complements our business in Jenerette, the grocery store Mac’s,” says Hunt.

That’s where you’ll find John McDaniel, the smoker, and all the turkey you could ever need.

“We have a very good seasoning in the process of putting it together. We smoke them at a low temperature for a number of hours usually between 7 to 8 sometimes as long as 10 hours,” says McDaniel.

He explains the grocery store has seen an increase of business during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the turkeys draw customers in for the holidays. “It’s an opportunity for people to come visit the store, they are certainly able to pick up the products. But we do ship many many birds around the country. We ship to California, Montana, Florida, Texas,” says McDaniel.