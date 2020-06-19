Moving Acadiana Forward: Renaissance Charter Academy continues expansion

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Renaissance Charter Academy in Youngsville will be adding a 9th-grade level this year into a new building. Administrators say COVID-19 hasn’t set back construction on the building, but coronavirus still has them questioning what August will look like.

Louisiana classrooms have been empty since March and educators have had to learn what distance-learning looks like for their students and teachers.

“Acadiana Renaissance has been a one to one school already. Tech was a big part of our program, but of course, we were not delivering online instruction from homes,” says Principal Christine Stoudt. “The teachers have their own kids that they have to homeschool as well as little ones running around and still being able to present online instruction daily to our students.”

It’s still unclear if students will physically return to school in the fall, but the new building on the Renaissance Academy campus will be complete.

“We don’t know exactly yet but our plan is to be open and to deliver instruction in any way that it needs to be. We are expanding our K-8, so we are adding additional seats in all of our grade levels and then we are adding in ninth grade,” says Stoudt.

The school started as kindergarten through sixth grade, the school has added seventh and eighth grades and have been fully enrolled since.

“Fortunately COVID-19 did not stop construction on the new building,” says Lynelle Theriot, who will be the principal of the upper school. “Rain however can. Right now they are on schedule and we are to be moved in by the time school starts. So we are excited. We just keep looking for ways that the teachers can be successful and the students. Whatever it looks like when school opens we are going to solve for those problems and figure it out.”

Administrators say they are ready to welcome 450 new students into the school this fall. There are still 800 students on the waitlist for Renaissance Academy.