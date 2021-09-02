Moving Acadiana Forward: Perficient offering tuition-free education to 25 applicants

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — For those looking for a career in the tech industry, Perficient in Lafayette is offering tuition-free education to 25 qualifying applicants.

Perficient is a global digital consulting agency working with brands to connect with their customers and grow their business. The market for these jobs is needing more talent than what the supply can provide. Perficient is offering a free course to those wanting a future in technology.

MaryBeth Ostasz with Perficient says, ”We are trying to create a program called Bright Paths which is advancing STEM education in underrepresented constituencies and communities.”

It’s going to be about 16 weeks in duration, and the goal is to bring qualified candidates onto the team at Perficient by the end of the program.

“I don’t wanna say offer a job because I truly believe this is offering them a career in technology, and be able to work with some of the largest enterprises and biggest brands that are in the world today,” Ostasz said. “We are looking for people who have attitude and attitude and that want to pursue this type of career and technology and drive it forward.”

She says the program gives trainees the opportunity to work within multiple industries such as healthcare, financial services, consumer goods, and automotive.

For more information on how to apply visit their website here.