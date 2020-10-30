Moving Acadiana Forward: Opportunity Machine hosts boot camps

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Opportunity Machine in Lafayette has been hosting virtual Small Business Boot Camps throughout the pandemic, helping business owners learn new skills.

One business owner tells News 10’s Caroline Marcello the sessions have helped her grow her existing business and an up-and-coming venture.

“I have a few degrees, including a master’s degree in art, and basically I’ve been trying to promote myself and my artwork and I just needed some help because when you’re in school, the curriculum didn’t include any business or finance classes. When I came out the other side, I realized that there was a big gaping hole in my formal education,” says local artist Alicia Faciane, the founder of The Route of It All.

Alicia had worked with The Opportunity Machine before and jumped on the chance to take part in the boot camps to further her education as she starts on a new business venture.

“Since I’m actually starting one of my businesses, The Route of it All, from the ground up, it’s helped a tremendous amount because you have to think about branding, you have to think about how you’re going to promote yourself. There have been sessions dedicated specifically to branding and specifically on how to market yourself and how you tell your story. That has been very helpful and I have use that immediately with my business,” says Faciane.

“Knowing some of the foundational tools of marketing is close to my heart and not a lot of people know those things, so sharing those is a natural fit for me,” says Allison McElligott with BBR Creative. She was scheduled to host a Boot Camp but Hurricane Delta postponed her class, entitled 10 Elements You Need for Your Marketing Plan.

“We love what they are doing with the small business Boot Camp series because these are things that you learn over years and years of being in business and we are providing those resources for free to up-and-coming businesses and new entrepreneurs, and I just think that’s such a valuable use of time,” says McElligott. McElligott’s session has been rescheduled for Nov. 17, which is National Entrepreneurs’ Day. For more dates on the Small Business Boot Camp series visit EventBrite below.