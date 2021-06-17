Moving Acadiana Forward: One Acadiana is offering two scholarships for existing students

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — This is the first year that One Acadiana is offering a scholarship to one UL Lafayette and one student SLCC student. The scholarships are helping to achieve One Acadiana’s 55 by 25 initiative.

These scholarships will help to raise the secondary education attainment level to 55% by the year 2025, with the goal of growing our workforce throughout all of Acadiana.

“55 by 25 focuses on making sure that those returning students that are going back to school whether it be for a certificate, a two year degree, or a four year degree are ending up in a great career,” says Millicent Nugent with One Acadiana.

“The scholarship is open to existing students, explains Victoria Alleman, “If you’re applying for the scholarship for you well you have to have at least 60 hours already in the bank. When you apply for the SLCC scholarship you have to have at least a semester under your belt. This is encouraging students to continue to get that degree and it gives you that financial aid to make it to the finish line.”

Almost 30 businesses in Lafayette rally together to make the scholarship possible.

“It doesn’t matter what path you’re on we want to help students get back to school, finish their curriculum and be able to have a great career path for the rest of their professional lives,” says

Nugent.

The scholarships are available for this upcoming semester. ULL will students can start applying in July and SLCC students can start to apply in October. Learn more about the application process here.