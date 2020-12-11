Moving Acadiana Forward: New Iberia doubling down on its history to draw tourists

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The City of New Iberia has big revitalization plans in the works. The mayor hopes these projects keep citizens in the city, attract tourism, and new businesses.

“New Iberia is a unique community, we are very diverse with a lot of history. We were founded in 1799 so why not exploit that, why not play on that, why not get more visitors here, and why not make it more attractive for people that live here,” says Mayor Freddie DeCourt. He recently unveiled two master plans one focusing on the districts in the city and another focused on the historic district of downtown new Iberia.

“Downtown is your flagship. If they don’t come to your downtown they are probably not coming to the rest of your town,” he explains. Bayou Teche is 298 miles long and runs through the heart of downtown. “It ties all of our communities together. We started thinking about recreation opportunities so we have grants now that have been approved, and some of the construction has started which is exciting. We have a kayak dock coming, we have marinas behind City Hall, marinas behind George Rodrick park.”

The city has secured $10 million in grants for these projects and the mayor says they are looking for more.

“All of these projects in this district study are based on a real simple premise. The city owns the property, we have a schematic budget, we have a schematic design, and we have the match. If we don’t have those four things we don’t go after it. The historic district is very important but certainly, the rest of our town is important. So that gives us about 90 projects that are spread out throughout all of the six districts plus the projects that are in the historic district. If there’s a great out there that you don’t like one that I apply for, well I’ll send you something else but that is what is making this work,” says DeCourt.